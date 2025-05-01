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Sociology flashcard sets
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106 Decks
- Types of Groups definitions6. Groups and Organizations14 Terms
- Types of Groups quiz6. Groups and Organizations15 Terms
- Social Networks definitions6. Groups and Organizations15 Terms
- Social Networks quiz6. Groups and Organizations15 Terms
- Group Size and Structure definitions6. Groups and Organizations14 Terms
- Group Size and Structure quiz6. Groups and Organizations15 Terms
- The Effect of Groups definitions6. Groups and Organizations15 Terms
- The Effect of Groups quiz6. Groups and Organizations15 Terms
- Formal Organizations definitions6. Groups and Organizations14 Terms