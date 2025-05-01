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- Mate Selection definitions13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family15 Terms
- Mate Selection quiz13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family15 Terms
- Lines of Descent and Residency definitions13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family20 Terms
- Lines of Descent and Residency quiz13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family15 Terms
- History of Education in the US definitions14. Education14 Terms
- History of Education in the US quiz14. Education15 Terms
- Theoretical Perspectives on Education definitions14. Education14 Terms
- Theoretical Perspectives on Education quiz14. Education15 Terms
- Types of Schools and School Choice definitions14. Education28 Terms