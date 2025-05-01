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Sociology flashcard sets
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106 Decks
- Dimensions of Social Inequality quiz9. Social Stratification in the U.S.15 Terms
- Theoretical Perspectives of Stratification definitions9. Social Stratification in the U.S.29 Terms
- Theoretical Perspectives of Stratification quiz9. Social Stratification in the U.S.15 Terms
- Defining Global Inequality definitions10. Global Inequality15 Terms
- Defining Global Inequality quiz10. Global Inequality15 Terms
- Defining Family definitions13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family13 Terms
- Defining Family quiz13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family15 Terms
- Theoretical Perspectives on Family definitions13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family15 Terms
- Theoretical Perspectives on Family quiz13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family15 Terms