Recognize that this equation represents an ellipse centered at \((2, -1)\) with semi-major axis 4 along the \(x\)-direction and semi-minor axis 3 along the \(y\)-direction. To sketch the curve, plot this ellipse and indicate the orientation by considering the direction of increasing \(t\) from \$0\( to \(\pi\), which corresponds to moving from the point where \)t=0$ (start) to \(t=\pi\) (end) along the ellipse.