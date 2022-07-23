Use a number line to determine whether each statement is true or false. 3 > -2
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Complex Numbers
1:16 minutes
Problem 83
Textbook Question
Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 5 is greater than or equal to 5.
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1
Identify the two quantities being compared: 5 and 5.
Recognize the phrase 'greater than or equal to' corresponds to the inequality symbol \(\geq\).
Write the inequality by placing the first number on the left, the inequality symbol in the middle, and the second number on the right.
Express the statement as \(5 \geq 5\).
This inequality means that 5 is either greater than or exactly equal to 5, which is true.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Inequality Symbols
Inequality symbols are used to compare two values or expressions. Common symbols include '<' (less than), '>' (greater than), '≤' (less than or equal to), and '≥' (greater than or equal to). They help express relationships where values are not necessarily equal.
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Greater Than or Equal To (≥) Symbol
The 'greater than or equal to' symbol (≥) indicates that the value on the left is either larger than or exactly equal to the value on the right. For example, '5 ≥ 5' means 5 is equal to or greater than 5, which is true.
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Translating Verbal Statements to Mathematical Expressions
This concept involves converting words into mathematical symbols or equations. Understanding key phrases like 'greater than or equal to' allows one to write precise mathematical inequalities, facilitating clearer communication and problem solving.
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