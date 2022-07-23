Multiple Choice
If vector and vector calculate using & notation.
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If vector v⃗= 11ȷ^ and vector u⃗= 10ı^−25ȷ^ calculate v⃗+51u⃗ using ı^ & ȷ^ notation.
If vector a⃗=20ı^ and vector b⃗=50ȷ^ calculate a⃗−b⃗ using ı^ and ȷ^ notation.
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 8i - 6j
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 4i - 2j
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = i - j