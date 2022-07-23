Concept Check Work each problem. What angle does the line y = √3x make with the positive x-axis?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
2:10 minutes
Problem 15
Textbook Question
The unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋/6, 𝜋/3, 𝜋/2, 2𝜋/3, 5𝜋/6, 𝜋, 7𝜋/6, 4𝜋/3, 3𝜋/2, 5𝜋/3, 11𝜋/6, and 2𝜋
Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
<IMAGE>
sin 3𝜋/2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that on the unit circle, the coordinates of a point corresponding to an angle \(t\) are given by \((\cos t, \sin t)\).
Identify the angle \(t = 3\pi/2\) on the unit circle. This angle corresponds to rotating \(270^\circ\) counterclockwise from the positive x-axis.
Find the coordinates of the point on the unit circle at \(t = 3\pi/2\). This point lies on the negative y-axis.
Since the sine of an angle is the y-coordinate of the corresponding point on the unit circle, write \(\sin 3\pi/2\) as the y-coordinate of that point.
State the value of \(\sin 3\pi/2\) based on the coordinates found, or note if it is undefined (which it is not in this case).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
0 Comments
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Unit Circle and Radian Measure
The unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin of the coordinate plane. Angles on the unit circle are measured in radians, where 2π radians correspond to a full rotation of 360°. Dividing the circle into twelve equal arcs means each arc measures π/6 radians, providing standard angle measures for evaluating trigonometric functions.
Recommended video:
06:11
Introduction to the Unit Circle
Coordinates on the Unit Circle and Trigonometric Functions
Each point on the unit circle corresponds to an angle t and has coordinates (x, y), where x = cos(t) and y = sin(t). These coordinates allow direct evaluation of sine and cosine values for given angles. For example, sin(3π/2) corresponds to the y-coordinate of the point at angle 3π/2.
Recommended video:
6:34
Sine, Cosine, & Tangent on the Unit Circle
Definition and Domain of Trigonometric Functions
Sine and cosine functions are defined for all real numbers and correspond to y and x coordinates on the unit circle, respectively. Other functions like tangent are defined as sin(t)/cos(t) and may be undefined where cosine is zero. Understanding when functions are defined or undefined is crucial for correctly evaluating expressions at specific angles.
Recommended video:
3:43
Finding the Domain of an Equation
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
589
views
Textbook Question
Use the unit circle shown to find the value of the trigonometric function.
cos 𝜋/6
492
views
Textbook Question
Use the unit circle shown to find the value of the trigonometric function.
sin (2𝜋/3)
554
views
Textbook Question
Use the unit circle shown to find the value of the trigonometric function.
tan 11𝜋/6
778
views
Textbook Question
The unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋/4, 𝜋/2, 3𝜋/4, 𝜋, 5𝜋/4, 3𝜋/2, 7𝜋/4, and 2𝜋.
a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function.
b. Use periodic properties and your answer from part (a) to find the value of the same trigonometric function at the indicated real number.
<IMAGE>
sin 3𝜋/4
503
views