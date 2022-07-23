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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 16
Chapter 3, Problem 16

Verify each identity. cos² θ (1 + tan² θ) = 1

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Recall the Pythagorean identity involving tangent and secant: \(\tan^{2} \theta + 1 = \sec^{2} \theta\).
Rewrite the expression \(\cos^{2} \theta (1 + \tan^{2} \theta)\) by substituting \(1 + \tan^{2} \theta\) with \(\sec^{2} \theta\), so it becomes \(\cos^{2} \theta \cdot \sec^{2} \theta\).
Express \(\sec \theta\) in terms of cosine: \(\sec \theta = \frac{1}{\cos \theta}\), so \(\sec^{2} \theta = \frac{1}{\cos^{2} \theta}\).
Substitute \(\sec^{2} \theta\) back into the expression to get \(\cos^{2} \theta \cdot \frac{1}{\cos^{2} \theta}\).
Simplify the expression by canceling \(\cos^{2} \theta\) in numerator and denominator, which results in \(1\), thus verifying the identity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pythagorean Identity

The Pythagorean identity states that sin²θ + cos²θ = 1 for any angle θ. This fundamental relationship between sine and cosine is often used to simplify or verify trigonometric expressions involving squares of sine and cosine.
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Pythagorean Identities

Definition of Tangent in Terms of Sine and Cosine

Tangent of an angle θ is defined as tan θ = sin θ / cos θ. Understanding this definition allows you to rewrite expressions involving tan²θ in terms of sine and cosine, facilitating simplification and verification of identities.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°

Algebraic Manipulation of Trigonometric Expressions

Verifying identities often requires algebraic skills such as factoring, expanding, and substituting equivalent expressions. Being able to manipulate trigonometric expressions correctly is essential to transform one side of the equation to match the other.
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