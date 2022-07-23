Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 13–24, find the exact value of each expression. sin 75°
Verify each identity. cos² θ (1 + tan² θ) = 1
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Key Concepts
Pythagorean Identity
Definition of Tangent in Terms of Sine and Cosine
Algebraic Manipulation of Trigonometric Expressions
Use a sum or difference formula to find the exact value of each expression. tan 5𝝅/12
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. cos 3x/2 + cos x/2
Find all solutions of each equation. tan x = 0
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. sin x + sin 2x
In Exercises 12–18, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 2 sin² x + cos x = 1