Textbook Question
Find all solutions of each equation. cos x = ﹣1/2
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Find all solutions of each equation. cos x = ﹣1/2
Use a sum or difference formula to find the exact value of each expression. tan 5𝝅/12
Find all solutions of each equation. tan x = 0
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. sin x + sin 2x
Verify each identity. cos² θ (1 + tan² θ) = 1
In Exercises 12–18, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 2 sin² x + cos x = 1