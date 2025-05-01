Problem 10
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 3 - ¼ cos ⅔ x
Problem 11
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 3 cos (x + π/2)
Problem 12
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = -sin (x - 3π/4)
Problem 13
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = (1/2)csc (2x - π/4)
Problem 14
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 sec(πx - 2π)
Problem 15
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 1/3 tan (3x - π/3)
Problem 16
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = cot (x/2 + 3π/4)
Problem 21
Identify the circular function that satisfies each description.
period is π; function is decreasing on the interval (0, π)
Problem 26
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = -2 cos x
Problem 40
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = -½ cos (πx - π)
Problem 43
Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts.
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Problem 44
Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts.
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Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
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