Amplitude Amplitude refers to the maximum distance a wave reaches from its central axis or equilibrium position. In the context of the sine function, it is determined by the coefficient in front of the sine term. For the function y = 2 sin 2x, the amplitude is 2, indicating that the wave oscillates 2 units above and below the horizontal axis. Recommended video: 5:05 5:05 Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine

Period The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. For the sine function, the period can be calculated using the formula P = 2π/B, where B is the coefficient of x. In the function y = 2 sin 2x, B is 2, resulting in a period of π, meaning the wave completes one full cycle over the interval from 0 to π. Recommended video: 5:33 5:33 Period of Sine and Cosine Functions