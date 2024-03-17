4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions
Problem 4.59
Consider the following function from Example 5. Work these exercises in order.
y = -2 - cot (x - π/4)
Based on the answer in Exercise 58 and the fact that the cotangent function has period π, give the general form of the equations of the asymptotes of the graph of y = -2 - cot (x - π/4).
Let n represent any integer.
