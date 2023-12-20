Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude Amplitude refers to the maximum extent of a periodic function from its central axis. For trigonometric functions like sine and cosine, amplitude is a key characteristic, but it does not apply to the tangent function. Therefore, when analyzing the function y = tan(3x), we note that it does not have an amplitude since it can take on all real values. Recommended video: 5:05 5:05 Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine

Period The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the function. For the tangent function, the standard period is π. However, when the function is modified, such as in y = tan(3x), the period is adjusted by the coefficient of x. Specifically, the period becomes π/3, indicating that the function completes one full cycle over this interval. Recommended video: 5:33 5:33 Period of Sine and Cosine Functions