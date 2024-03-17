4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
Problem 4.6
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = -5 + 2 cos x is obtained by shifting the graph of y = 2 cos x ________ unit(s) __________ (up/down).
