4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
Problem 4.37b
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 - sin(3x - π/5)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the general form of the sine function: \( y = a \sin(bx - c) + d \).
Determine the amplitude by looking at the coefficient of the sine function. Here, the amplitude is the absolute value of the coefficient of \( \sin \), which is 1.
Calculate the period of the function using the formula \( \frac{2\pi}{b} \), where \( b \) is the coefficient of \( x \). In this case, \( b = 3 \).
Find the phase shift by solving \( bx - c = 0 \) for \( x \). The phase shift is \( \frac{c}{b} \), where \( c = \frac{\pi}{5} \).
Identify the vertical translation by looking at the constant term \( d \) added to the function. Here, \( d = 2 \), indicating a vertical shift upwards by 2 units.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Amplitude
Amplitude refers to the maximum distance a wave reaches from its central axis or equilibrium position. In the context of the sine function, it is determined by the coefficient in front of the sine term. For the function y = 2 - sin(3x - π/5), the amplitude is 1, as the coefficient of sin is -1, indicating the wave oscillates 1 unit above and below its midline.
Period
The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. For the sine function, the period can be calculated using the formula 2π divided by the coefficient of x inside the sine function. In this case, the period of y = 2 - sin(3x - π/5) is 2π/3, as the coefficient of x is 3.
Phase Shift
Phase shift refers to the horizontal displacement of a periodic function along the x-axis. It is determined by the constant added or subtracted from the x variable inside the function. For y = 2 - sin(3x - π/5), the phase shift can be calculated as π/15 to the right, derived from setting the inside of the sine function equal to zero and solving for x.
