Amplitude Amplitude refers to the maximum distance a wave reaches from its central axis or equilibrium position. In the context of the sine function, it is determined by the coefficient in front of the sine term. For the function y = 2 - sin(3x - π/5), the amplitude is 1, as the coefficient of sin is -1, indicating the wave oscillates 1 unit above and below its midline.

Period The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. For the sine function, the period can be calculated using the formula 2π divided by the coefficient of x inside the sine function. In this case, the period of y = 2 - sin(3x - π/5) is 2π/3, as the coefficient of x is 3.