23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Liver and Pancreas
Problem 22.13a
Which of the following best describes the role of bile salts in lipid digestion?
a. Bile salts begin chemical digestion of lipids.
b. Bile salts bind to lipids and physically break them apart into monoglycerides and free fatty acids.
c. Bile salts bind to lipids and physically break them apart into smaller pieces.
d. Bile salts interact with pancreatic lipase and catalyze lipid breakdown.
