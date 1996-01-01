Which of the following best describes the microscopic structure of the liver?





a. Hexagonal plates of hepatocytes surrounding a central vein with portal triads at each corner

b. Octagonal plates of hepatocytes surrounding a central artery with portal triads at each corner

c. Irregular groups of hepatocytes surrounding a central vein with bile ducts at each corner

d. Hexagonal plates of hepatocytes surrounding a portal vein with bile ducts at each corner