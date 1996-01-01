23. Digestive System
Individuals experiencing prolonged vomiting lose a great deal of hydrochloric acid with the vomitus. Predict the effect this loss of acid will have on the pH of the blood. How will the respiratory system respond to the change in pH? (Connects to Chapters 2 and 21)
