23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Small Intestine
Problem 22.22a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
How does absorption of lipids differ from absorption of carbohydrates and proteins in the small intestine?
a. Lipids are absorbed into a capillary; carbohydrates and proteins are absorbed into a lacteal.
b. Lipids are not absorbed in the small intestine.
c. Lipids are absorbed into a lacteal; carbohydrates and proteins are absorbed into a capillary.
d. They are all absorbed into the same structure.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
13
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos