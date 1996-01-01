How does absorption of lipids differ from absorption of carbohydrates and proteins in the small intestine?





a. Lipids are absorbed into a capillary; carbohydrates and proteins are absorbed into a lacteal.

b. Lipids are not absorbed in the small intestine.

c. Lipids are absorbed into a lacteal; carbohydrates and proteins are absorbed into a capillary.

d. They are all absorbed into the same structure.