23. Digestive System
Overview: General Features
Problem 22.2a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The peritoneal cavity is located:
a. around each of the digestive organs.
b. between layers of mesentery.
c. superior to the greater omentum.
d. between the parietal and visceral peritoneum.
Verified Solution
