Mr. Williams presents to your clinic with a complaint of abdominal pain in the right upper quadrant. He says that the pain worsens when he eats, particularly when he eats fatty meals. He has noticed that his stool has been an unusual clay color recently. You perform an ultrasound of his abdomen and find that gallstones are blocking his common bile duct, preventing bile from entering the duodenum.









a. Why are his symptoms worse when he consumes a high-fat meal? Would you expect his symptoms to worsen or lessen when he consumes a meal consisting only of carbohydrates? Explain.