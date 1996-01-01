23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Stomach
Problem 22.2a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A surgical procedure known as gastric bypass involves removing all or part of the stomach.
a. Ms. Anthony has undergone gastric bypass and her stomach has been removed entirely. She goes out to dinner and eats an extremely large meal. Explain what will happen in her small and large intestine following this meal.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
14
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos