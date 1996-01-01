23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Stomach
Problem 22.21a
Which of the following occurs/occur during the cephalic phase of gastric acid secretion?
a. Stimulation of gastrin and histamine release
b. Direct stimulation of parietal cells
c. Inhibition of somatostatin release
d. Both a and b are correct.
e. All of the above are correct.
