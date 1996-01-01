19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Circulatory Pathways
Problem 12
Tracing the blood from the heart to the right hand, we find that blood leaves the heart and passes through the aorta, the right subclavian artery, the axillary and brachial arteries, and through either the radial or ulnar artery to arrive at the hand. Which artery is missing from this sequence? a. coronary, b. brachiocephalic, c. cephalic, d. right common carotid.
