19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Pressure
2:45 minutes
Problem 26
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The Agawam High School band is playing some lively marches while the coaches are giving pep talks to their respective football squads. Although it is September, it is unseasonably hot (88°F/31°C) and the band uniforms are wool. Suddenly Ryan, the tuba player, becomes light-headed and faints. Explain his fainting in terms of vascular events.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
10
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Anatomy and Physiology: Blood Flow and Pressure with a bite sized video explanation from Draw it to Know it - Medical & Biological SciencesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice