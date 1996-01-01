19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Tissue Perfusion
1:42 minutes
Problem 21
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Explain the reasons for the observed changes in blood flow velocity in the different regions of the circulation.
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Autoregulation of Blood Flow, Animation with a bite sized video explanation from Alila Medical MediaStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice