19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Vessel Walls
Problem 9
Blood flow in the capillaries is steady despite the rhythmic pumping of the heart because of the a. elasticity of the large arteries, b. small diameter of capillaries, c. thin walls of the veins, d. venous valves.
