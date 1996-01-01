19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Vessel Walls
1:49 minutes
Problem 23
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Describe neural and chemical (both systemic and local) effects exerted on the blood vessels when you are fleeing from a mugger. (Be careful, this is more involved than it appears at first glance.)
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Layers of a blood vessel, Circulatory system with a bite sized video explanation from khanacademymedicineStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos