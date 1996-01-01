19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Vascular Disorders
2:04 minutes
Problem 25
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Your friend Jillian, who knows little about science, is reading a magazine article about a patient who had an 'aneurysm at the base of his brain that suddenly grew much larger.' The surgeons' first goal was to 'keep it from rupturing,' and the second goal was to 'relieve the pressure on the brain stem and cranial nerves.' The surgeons were able to 'replace the aneurysm with a section of plastic tubing,' so the patient recovered. Jillian asks you what all this means. Explain.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Hypertension - High Blood Pressure with a bite sized video explanation from Alila Medical MediaStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice