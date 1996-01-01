19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Vessel Walls
Problem 6
The structure of a capillary wall differs from that of a vein or an artery because a. it has two tunics instead of three, b. there is less smooth muscle, c. it has a single tunic—only the tunica intima, d. none of these.
