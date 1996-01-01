19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Pressure
2:09 minutes
Problem 4a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Arterial blood pressure increases in response to a. increasing stroke volume, b. increasing heart rate, c. atherosclerosis, d. rising blood volume, e. all of these.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Anatomy and Physiology: Blood Flow and Pressure with a bite sized video explanation from Draw it to Know it - Medical & Biological SciencesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice