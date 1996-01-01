19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Vessel Walls
2:12 minutes
Problem 5
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following would not result in the dilation of the terminal arterioles and upstream arterioles in systemic capillary beds? a. a decrease in local tissue O₂ content, b. an increase in local tissue CO₂, c. a local increase in histamine, d. a local increase in pH.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
10
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Layers of a blood vessel, Circulatory system with a bite sized video explanation from khanacademymedicineStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos