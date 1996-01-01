19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Vessel Walls
2:31 minutes
Problem 27
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
When we are cold or the external temperature is low, most venous blood returning from the distal part of the arm travels in the deep veins where it picks up heat (by countercurrent exchange) from the nearby brachial artery en route. However, when we are hot, and especially during exercise, venous return from the distal arm travels in the superficial veins and those veins tend to bulge superficially in a person who is working out. Explain why venous return takes a different route in the second situation.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
10
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Layers of a blood vessel, Circulatory system with a bite sized video explanation from khanacademymedicineStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos