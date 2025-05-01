Multiple Choice
Use the product rule to rewrite the term inside the radical as a product, then simplify.
47m2+2n
414m2n
(414m2)n
47m2+42n
Master Product Rule of Radicals with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Use the product rule to rewrite the term inside the radical as a product, then simplify.
Use the product rule to rewrite the term inside the radical as a product, then simplify.
Use the product rule to rewrite the term inside the radical as a product, then simplify.