Solving word problems often involves using formulas, which are equations containing multiple variables designed for specific applications. A formula provides a structured way to relate known and unknown quantities, making problem-solving more efficient. For example, the formula for distance is expressed as \(d = s \times t\), where \(d\) represents distance, \(s\) is speed, and \(t\) is time.

To effectively use a formula, begin by identifying the known and unknown variables. Next, substitute the known values into the formula. Finally, solve for the unknown variable, applying algebraic techniques if necessary. For instance, if a train travels at a speed of 60 kilometers per hour for 2.5 hours, the distance traveled can be calculated by plugging these values into the distance formula: \(d = 60 \times 2.5 = 150\). Since speed is in kilometers per hour and time is in hours, the units of hours cancel out, leaving the distance in kilometers. Thus, the train travels 150 kilometers.

When solving for a different variable, such as time, rearranging the formula may be required. For example, if the distance \(d\) is 357 miles and the speed \(s\) is 85 miles per hour, solving for time \(t\) involves dividing both sides of the equation by speed: \(t = \frac{d}{s} = \frac{357}{85} = 4.2\). Analyzing the units confirms that miles cancel out, leaving time measured in hours. This confirms that the travel time is 4.2 hours.

Understanding how to manipulate formulas and interpret units is crucial for solving real-world problems involving distance, speed, and time. Whether the solution requires straightforward substitution or algebraic manipulation, the process remains consistent: identify knowns and unknowns, substitute values, and solve while ensuring units are correctly handled. Mastery of these steps enhances problem-solving skills and builds confidence in applying mathematical concepts to everyday situations.