Solving word problems involving linear equations becomes manageable by following a systematic approach that enhances problem-solving confidence. Begin by thoroughly understanding the problem through careful reading, identifying key information, and defining variables clearly. For example, when dealing with a rectangular field where the length is four times the width and the perimeter is 500 yards, it helps to visualize the scenario by drawing a diagram and assigning variables such as length l and width w, with perimeter P.

Next, construct an equation that models the problem. The perimeter of a rectangle is calculated by adding twice the length and twice the width, expressed as the formula \(P = 2l + 2w\). Since the length is four times the width, substitute \(l = 4w\) into the perimeter equation, resulting in \(P = 2(4w) + 2w = 8w + 2w = 10w\). Given that the perimeter \(P\) is 500 yards, the equation becomes \$500 = 10w\(.

Solving for the width involves isolating the variable by dividing both sides by 10, yielding \)w = \frac{500}{10} = 50\(. Using the relationship between length and width, calculate the length as \)l = 4 \times 50 = 200\(. Thus, the field's dimensions are 50 yards in width and 200 yards in length.

It is crucial to verify the solution by substituting the values back into the original equation: \)500 = 2(200) + 2(50) = 400 + 100 = 500$, confirming the correctness of the solution. Additionally, assessing the reasonableness of the answer within the problem's context ensures that the dimensions make sense given the total perimeter.

This methodical process—understanding the problem, building an equation, solving it, stating the answer, and checking the solution—provides a reliable framework for tackling various word problems involving linear equations. Mastery of translating verbal statements into algebraic expressions and manipulating equations is essential for success in solving real-world problems efficiently.