Understanding how to solve word problems involving percents is essential for everyday calculations, from determining earnings to interpreting exam scores. A percent represents a part per 100, which can be expressed as a fraction or a decimal. For example, 10% means 10 parts out of 100, which as a decimal is 0.1, obtained by dividing 10 by 100 and moving the decimal point two places to the left.

When translating percent problems into equations, it is important to recognize that the word "is" translates to "equals," and "of" translates to multiplication. For instance, the statement "a number is 10% of 50" can be written as \(x = 10\% \times 50\). Since multiplication with a percent is not straightforward, convert the percent to decimal form first: \$10\% = 0.1\(. Thus, the equation becomes \)x = 0.1 \times 50\(, which simplifies to \)x = 5\(. This means 5 is 10% of 50.

Most percent problems follow the general formula:

\[\text{part} = \text{percent (in decimal)} \times \text{whole}\]

The goal is to identify which value is missing—part, percent, or whole—and solve accordingly. For example, if given "4 is 5% of what number?", translate it to \)4 = 0.05 \times x\(. Solving for \)x\( involves dividing both sides by 0.05:

\[x = \frac{4}{0.05} = 80\]

This means 4 is 5% of 80.

In another case, "35 is what percent of 28?" translates to:

\[35 = x \times 28\]

Solving for \)x\( gives:

\[x = \frac{35}{28} = 1.25\]

Since \)x$ is in decimal form, convert it back to a percent by moving the decimal point two places to the right:

\[x = 125\%\]

This indicates that 35 is 125% of 28, which is possible because the part can be greater than the whole, resulting in a percent greater than 100%. For example, scoring 125% on a test could mean achieving full marks plus extra credit.

Understanding percents in context helps clarify their meaning: 0% means none of the whole, values between 0% and 100% represent a part of the whole, 100% means the entire whole, and values above 100% indicate more than the whole. Regardless of the percent value, the problem-solving process remains consistent: translate the problem into an equation using the relationships between part, percent, and whole, then solve for the unknown variable.