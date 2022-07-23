Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Evolution, the Themes of Biology, and Scientific Inquiry
Systems biology is mainly an attempt to
a. Analyze genomes from different species.
b. Simplify complex problems by reducing the system into smaller, less complex units.
c. Understand the behavior of entire biological systems by studying interactions among their component parts.
d. Build high-throughput machines for the rapid acquisition of biological data.

Understand the concept of systems biology: Systems biology is an interdisciplinary field that focuses on complex interactions within biological systems, aiming to understand how these interactions give rise to the function and behavior of the system as a whole.
Identify the key goal of systems biology: The primary objective is to study the interactions among the components of biological systems, such as cells, tissues, or organisms, to understand the emergent properties and behaviors of the entire system.
Evaluate the options provided in the problem: Analyze each option to determine which one aligns with the goal of systems biology. Consider whether the option involves studying interactions and emergent properties of biological systems.
Option analysis: a. Analyzing genomes from different species is more related to comparative genomics than systems biology. b. Simplifying complex problems by reducing them into smaller units is a reductionist approach, which contrasts with the holistic approach of systems biology. c. Understanding the behavior of entire biological systems by studying interactions among its component parts aligns with the systems biology approach. d. Building high-throughput machines is related to technological advancements in data acquisition, not directly to systems biology.
Select the correct option: Based on the analysis, choose the option that best represents the goal of systems biology, which is to understand the behavior of entire biological systems by studying interactions among its component parts.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Systems Biology

Systems biology is an interdisciplinary field that focuses on complex interactions within biological systems. It aims to understand how biological components interact to form networks that drive the behavior of entire systems. This approach contrasts with traditional biology, which often studies individual components in isolation.
Introduction to Biology

Biological Interactions

Biological interactions refer to the various ways in which different components of a biological system, such as genes, proteins, and cells, interact with each other. These interactions are crucial for understanding the functionality and behavior of the system as a whole, as they can lead to emergent properties not evident when studying components individually.
Biological Membranes

Emergent Properties

Emergent properties are characteristics of a system that arise from the interactions and relationships between the system's components, rather than from the components themselves. In biology, these properties are critical for understanding how complex behaviors and functions emerge from simpler biological interactions, highlighting the importance of studying systems as wholes rather than in parts.
Emergent Properties
Related Practice
Textbook Question

All the organisms on your campus make up

a. An ecosystem

b. A community

c. A population

d. A taxonomic domain

Textbook Question

Which of the following best demonstrates the unity among all organisms?

a. Emergent properties

b. Descent with modification

c. The structure and function of DNA

d. Natural selection

Textbook Question

A controlled experiment is one that

a. Proceeds slowly enough that a scientist can make careful records of the results.

b. Tests experimental and control groups in parallel.

c. Is repeated many times to make sure the results are accurate.

d. Keeps all variables constant.

Textbook Question

Which of the following statements best distinguishes hypotheses from theories in science?

a. Theories are hypotheses that have been proved.

b. Hypotheses are guesses; theories are correct answers.

c. Hypotheses usually are relatively narrow in scope; theories have broad explanatory power.

d. Theories are proved true; hypotheses are often contradicted by experimental results.

