Ch. 1 - Evolution, the Themes of Biology, and Scientific Inquiry
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry11th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9789357423311Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 11th EditionCh. 1 - Evolution, the Themes of Biology, and Scientific InquiryProblem 3
Chapter 1, Problem 3

Which of the following best demonstrates the unity among all organisms?
a. Emergent properties
b. Descent with modification
c. The structure and function of DNA
d. Natural selection

Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by understanding the concept of 'unity among all organisms'. This refers to the common characteristics or features shared by all living things.
Consider the role of DNA in living organisms. DNA is the molecule that carries genetic information in all living cells, and its structure and function are consistent across diverse species.
Reflect on how DNA's structure, a double helix, and its function, encoding genetic information, are fundamental to all life forms. This universality suggests a common ancestry.
Compare DNA with other options like emergent properties, descent with modification, and natural selection. Emergent properties refer to new attributes of a whole that arise from the interaction of its parts, while descent with modification and natural selection are processes of evolution.
Conclude that the structure and function of DNA best demonstrate the unity among all organisms, as it is a universal feature present in all life forms, indicating a shared evolutionary origin.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Emergent Properties

Emergent properties refer to new attributes of a complex system that arise from the interaction and integration of its parts. In biology, this concept illustrates how complex traits and functions emerge from simpler biological components, such as cells forming tissues, which then form organs, demonstrating unity in the complexity of life.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:05
Emergent Properties

Descent with Modification

Descent with modification is a fundamental concept of evolutionary biology, describing how organisms evolve over generations through changes in genetic material. This concept highlights the unity among organisms by showing how all species are connected through common ancestry, with modifications leading to diversity over time.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:52
Descent With Modification

Structure and Function of DNA

The structure and function of DNA are central to understanding biological unity, as DNA is the universal genetic material found in all living organisms. Its double-helix structure allows for replication and transmission of genetic information, ensuring continuity and unity in the biological processes across diverse life forms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:41
Discovering the Structure of DNA
