Ch. 1 - Evolution, the Themes of Biology, and Scientific Inquiry
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Campbell Biology
Ch. 1 - Evolution, the Themes of Biology, and Scientific InquiryProblem 6
Chapter 1, Problem 6

Which of the following is an example of qualitative data?
a. The fish swam in a zigzag motion.
b. The contents of the stomach are mixed every 20 seconds.
c. The temperature decreased from 20°C to 15°C.
d. The six pairs of robins hatched an average of three chicks each.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between qualitative and quantitative data. Qualitative data describes qualities or characteristics, often using descriptive language, while quantitative data involves numbers and measurements.
Examine option a: 'The fish swam in a zigzag motion.' This statement describes the pattern of movement without using numbers, making it qualitative data.
Examine option b: 'The contents of the stomach are mixed every 20 seconds.' This statement uses a numerical measurement (20 seconds), indicating quantitative data.
Examine option c: 'The temperature decreased from 20°C to 15°C.' This statement involves numerical values (20°C and 15°C), indicating quantitative data.
Examine option d: 'The six pairs of robins hatched an average of three chicks each.' This statement uses numerical values (six pairs, three chicks), indicating quantitative data.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Qualitative Data

Qualitative data refers to non-numeric information that describes characteristics or qualities. It is often used to capture observations that are subjective, such as behaviors, patterns, or descriptions. In the context of the question, qualitative data is exemplified by the description of the fish swimming in a zigzag motion, as it conveys a pattern without numerical measurement.
Quantitative Data

Quantitative data involves numerical values that can be measured and quantified. This type of data is used to express quantities, amounts, or ranges, and is often used for statistical analysis. In the question, options b, c, and d represent quantitative data, as they provide specific numerical measurements or averages.
Data Collection in Biology

Data collection in biology involves gathering information to understand biological processes and phenomena. It can include both qualitative and quantitative data, depending on the research focus. Qualitative data helps describe behaviors and patterns, while quantitative data provides measurable evidence. Understanding the type of data collected is crucial for interpreting biological studies and experiments.
