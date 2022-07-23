How is photosynthesis similar in C4 plants and CAM plants?

The light reactions of photosynthesis supply the Calvin cycle with
a. Light energy.
b. CO2 and ATP.
c. H2O and NADPH.
d. ATP and NADPH.
Which of the following sequences correctly represents the flow of electrons during photosynthesis?
a. NADPH → O2 → CO2
b. H2O → NADPH → Calvin cycle
c. H2O → photosystem I → photosystem II
d. NADPH → electron transport chain → O2
Which of the following statements is a correct distinction between autotrophs and heterotrophs?
a. Autotrophs, but not heterotrophs, can nourish themselves beginning with CO2 and other nutrients that are inorganic.
b. Only heterotrophs require chemical compounds from the environment.
c. Cellular respiration is unique to heterotrophs.
d. Only heterotrophs have mitochondria.
Which of the following does not occur during the Calvin cycle?
a. Carbon fixation
b. Oxidation of NADPH
c. Release of oxygen
d. Regeneration of the CO2 acceptor
In mechanism, photophosphorylation is most similar to
a. Substrate-level phosphorylation in glycolysis.
b. Oxidative phosphorylation in cellular respiration.
c. Carbon fixation.
d. Reduction of NADP+.