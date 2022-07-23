Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Photosynthesis
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Which of the following sequences correctly represents the flow of electrons during photosynthesis?
a. NADPH → O2 → CO2
b. H2O → NADPH → Calvin cycle
c. H2O → photosystem I → photosystem II
d. NADPH → electron transport chain → O2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of photosynthesis, which involves two main stages: the light-dependent reactions and the Calvin cycle (light-independent reactions).
In the light-dependent reactions, water (H2O) is split to release electrons, protons, and oxygen (O2). This occurs in the thylakoid membranes of chloroplasts.
These electrons are transferred through a series of proteins known as the electron transport chain, which includes photosystem II and photosystem I.
The electrons eventually reduce NADP+ to form NADPH, which is then used in the Calvin cycle to help convert carbon dioxide (CO2) into glucose.
Identify the correct sequence of electron flow during photosynthesis: H2O provides electrons, which move through photosystem II and photosystem I, and are finally used to form NADPH, which is utilized in the Calvin cycle.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Photosynthesis Electron Flow

During photosynthesis, electrons flow from water (H2O) through the photosystems and into the Calvin cycle. Initially, water molecules are split in photosystem II, releasing electrons, which then move through the electron transport chain to photosystem I, where they are used to reduce NADP+ to NADPH. This NADPH is then utilized in the Calvin cycle to help convert CO2 into glucose.
Photosystems I and II

Photosystems I and II are integral components of the light-dependent reactions in photosynthesis. Photosystem II captures light energy to initiate the electron transport chain by splitting water molecules, releasing oxygen and electrons. Photosystem I further energizes these electrons using light energy, facilitating their transfer to NADP+, forming NADPH, which is crucial for the Calvin cycle.
Calvin Cycle

The Calvin cycle, also known as the light-independent reactions, occurs in the stroma of chloroplasts and uses ATP and NADPH produced in the light-dependent reactions to convert carbon dioxide into glucose. This cycle involves carbon fixation, reduction, and regeneration of ribulose bisphosphate, enabling plants to synthesize sugars necessary for growth and energy storage.
Textbook Question

The light reactions of photosynthesis supply the Calvin cycle with

a. Light energy.

b. CO2 and ATP.

c. H2O and NADPH.

d. ATP and NADPH.

Textbook Question

How is photosynthesis similar in C4 plants and CAM plants?

a. In both cases, only photosystem I is used.

b. Both types of plants make sugar without the Calvin cycle.

c. In both cases, rubisco is not used to fix carbon initially.

d. Both types of plants make most of their sugar in the dark.

Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is a correct distinction between autotrophs and heterotrophs?

a. Autotrophs, but not heterotrophs, can nourish themselves beginning with CO2 and other nutrients that are inorganic.

b. Only heterotrophs require chemical compounds from the environment.

c. Cellular respiration is unique to heterotrophs.

d. Only heterotrophs have mitochondria.

Textbook Question

Which of the following does not occur during the Calvin cycle?

a. Carbon fixation

b. Oxidation of NADPH

c. Release of oxygen

d. Regeneration of the CO2 acceptor

