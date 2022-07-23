Skip to main content
Chapter 11, Problem 5

Apoptosis involves all but which of the following?
a. Fragmentation of the DNA
b. Cell-signaling pathways
c. Lysis of the cell
d. Digestion of cellular contents by scavenger cells



Understand the concept of apoptosis: Apoptosis is a form of programmed cell death that occurs in multicellular organisms. It is a controlled process that allows cells to die without causing harm to the surrounding tissue.
Identify the key features of apoptosis: Apoptosis is characterized by specific cellular changes, including fragmentation of DNA, cell shrinkage, membrane blebbing, and the eventual engulfment of cell fragments by phagocytes.
Analyze each option: a. Fragmentation of the DNA is a hallmark of apoptosis, where the DNA is cleaved into small fragments. b. Cell-signaling pathways are involved in the regulation and execution of apoptosis, ensuring the process is tightly controlled. c. Lysis of the cell is not a feature of apoptosis; instead, it is associated with necrosis, where the cell bursts and releases its contents, causing inflammation. d. Digestion of cellular contents by scavenger cells (phagocytes) is a part of apoptosis, where these cells engulf and break down the apoptotic bodies.
Determine which option does not belong: Since apoptosis is a controlled process that avoids inflammation, the lysis of the cell (option c) is not involved in apoptosis.
Conclude the analysis: The correct answer is that apoptosis does not involve the lysis of the cell, as this would lead to uncontrolled release of cellular contents and potential damage to surrounding tissues.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Apoptosis

Apoptosis is a programmed cell death process that is crucial for maintaining healthy tissue homeostasis. It involves a series of biochemical events leading to characteristic cell changes and death, including DNA fragmentation, cell shrinkage, and membrane blebbing. Unlike necrosis, apoptosis is a controlled and non-inflammatory process.
Cell-Signaling Pathways

Cell-signaling pathways are systems of communication that govern basic cellular activities and coordinate cell actions. In apoptosis, signaling pathways activate caspases, which are enzymes that execute the cell death program. These pathways ensure that apoptosis occurs in response to specific signals, maintaining balance within tissues.
Lysis of the Cell

Lysis refers to the disintegration or rupture of the cell membrane, leading to cell death. In apoptosis, cell lysis does not occur; instead, the cell undergoes a controlled dismantling process. This is a key distinction from necrosis, where cell lysis results in inflammation and damage to surrounding tissues.
