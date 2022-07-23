Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 11 - Cell Communication
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry11th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9789357423311Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 11th EditionCh. 11 - Cell CommunicationProblem 7a
Chapter 11, Problem 7a

Protein phosphorylation is commonly involved with all of the following except
a. Activation of receptor tyrosine kinases
b. Activation of protein kinase molecules
c. Activation of G protein-coupled receptors
d. Regulation of transcription by signaling molecules

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of protein phosphorylation: Protein phosphorylation is a biochemical process where a phosphate group is added to a protein by a kinase enzyme. This process often regulates protein activity, signaling pathways, and cellular functions.
Review the role of receptor tyrosine kinases: These receptors are activated through phosphorylation. When a ligand binds to the receptor, it triggers autophosphorylation, which activates the receptor and downstream signaling pathways.
Examine the role of protein kinase molecules: Protein kinases are enzymes that catalyze the phosphorylation of other proteins. This activation is a direct result of phosphorylation, making it a key part of their function.
Analyze the role of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs): GPCRs are activated by ligand binding, which causes a conformational change and interaction with G proteins. However, their activation does not directly involve phosphorylation; instead, it relies on GTP binding and hydrolysis.
Consider the regulation of transcription by signaling molecules: Phosphorylation often plays a role in regulating transcription factors or other proteins involved in gene expression. This process is a common mechanism in cellular signaling pathways.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Protein Phosphorylation

Protein phosphorylation is a biochemical process that involves the addition of a phosphate group to a protein, typically mediated by enzymes known as kinases. This modification can alter the protein's function, activity, location, or interaction with other molecules, playing a crucial role in cellular signaling and regulation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:06
Types of Phosphorylation

Receptor Tyrosine Kinases (RTKs)

Receptor tyrosine kinases are a class of cell surface receptors that, upon binding to their ligands, undergo autophosphorylation on tyrosine residues. This activation triggers a cascade of downstream signaling pathways that regulate various cellular processes, including growth, differentiation, and metabolism.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:16
Cell-Surface Receptors

G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

G protein-coupled receptors are a large family of membrane receptors that respond to a variety of external signals. Upon ligand binding, GPCRs activate intracellular G proteins, which then initiate various signaling pathways. Unlike RTKs, GPCRs do not primarily rely on phosphorylation for their activation, making them distinct in their signaling mechanisms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:16
Cell-Surface Receptors
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider this pathway: epinephrine → G protein-coupled receptor → G protein → adenylyl cyclase → cAMP. Identify the second messenger.

a. cAMP

b. G protein

c. GTP

d. Adenylyl cyclase

2353
views
Textbook Question

Apoptosis involves all but which of the following?

a. Fragmentation of the DNA

b. Cell-signaling pathways

c. Lysis of the cell

d. Digestion of cellular contents by scavenger cells

1815
views
Textbook Question

Which observation suggested to Sutherland the involvement of a second messenger in epinephrine's effect on liver cells?

a. Enzymatic activity was proportional to the amount of calcium added to a cell-free extract.

b. Receptor studies indicated that epinephrine was a ligand.

c. Glycogen breakdown was observed only when epinephrine was administered to intact cells.

d. Glycogen breakdown was observed only when epinephrine and glycogen phosphorylase were mixed.

1423
views