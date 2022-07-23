Understand the function of each type of receptor mentioned in the problem. Intracellular receptors are located inside the cell and typically bind to signaling molecules that can cross the cell membrane, such as steroid hormones. G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) are membrane-bound receptors that activate G proteins, which then trigger various intracellular signaling pathways. Receptor tyrosine kinases are membrane receptors that, upon ligand binding, undergo phosphorylation and dimerization, leading to activation of downstream signaling pathways. Ligand-gated ion channels are membrane receptors that open or close in response to ligand binding, allowing ions to pass through the membrane.