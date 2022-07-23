Two pea plants heterozygous for the characters of pod color and pod shape are crossed. Draw a Punnett square to determine the phenotypic ratios of the offspring.
A man has six fingers on each hand and six toes on each foot. His wife and their daughter have the normal number of digits. Remember that extra digits is a dominant trait. What fraction of this couple's children would be expected to have extra digits?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Dominant Trait
Genotype
Punnett Square
A man with type A blood marries a woman with type B blood. Their child has type O blood. What are the genotypes of these three individuals? What genotypes, and in what frequencies, would you expect in future offspring from this marriage?
A pea plant heterozygous for inflated pods (Ii) is crossed with a plant homozygous for constricted pods (ii). Draw a Punnett square for this cross to predict genotypic and phenotypic ratios. Assume that pollen comes from the ii plant.
Flower position, stem length, and seed shape are three characters that Mendel studied. Each is controlled by an independently assorting gene and has dominant and recessive expression as indicated in Table 14.1.
If a plant that is heterozygous for all three characters is allowed to self-fertilize, what proportion of the offspring would you expect to be each of the following? (Note: Use the rules of probability instead of a huge Punnett square.)
a. Homozygous for the three dominant traits
b. Homozygous for the three recessive traits
c. Heterozygous for all three characters
d. Homozygous for axial and tall, heterozygous for seed shape
Hemochromatosis is an inherited disease caused by a recessive allele. If a woman and her husband, who are both carriers, have three children, what is the probability of each of the following?
a. All three children are of normal phenotype
b. One or more of the three children have the disease
c. All three children have the disease
d. At least one child is phenotypically normal