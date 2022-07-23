Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 14 - Mendel and the Gene Idea
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry11th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9789357423311Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 11th EditionCh. 14 - Mendel and the Gene IdeaProblem 4
Chapter 14, Problem 4

A pea plant heterozygous for inflated pods (Ii) is crossed with a plant homozygous for constricted pods (ii). Draw a Punnett square for this cross to predict genotypic and phenotypic ratios. Assume that pollen comes from the ii plant.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the genotypes of the parent plants. The heterozygous pea plant has the genotype 'Ii', where 'I' represents the dominant allele for inflated pods and 'i' represents the recessive allele for constricted pods. The homozygous pea plant has the genotype 'ii', with both alleles being recessive.
Step 2: Set up a Punnett square. A Punnett square is a grid used to predict the possible genotypes of offspring. Write the alleles of the heterozygous parent (Ii) along the top of the square and the alleles of the homozygous parent (ii) along the side of the square.
Step 3: Fill in the Punnett square by combining the alleles from the top and side of the grid. Each box in the grid represents a possible genotype for the offspring. For example, combine 'I' from the heterozygous parent with 'i' from the homozygous parent to form 'Ii'. Repeat this process for all boxes.
Step 4: Determine the genotypic ratio by counting the frequency of each genotype in the Punnett square. For example, count how many offspring have the genotype 'Ii' and how many have the genotype 'ii'.
Step 5: Determine the phenotypic ratio by analyzing the traits expressed by each genotype. Since 'I' is dominant, any offspring with the genotype 'Ii' will have inflated pods, while offspring with the genotype 'ii' will have constricted pods. Count the number of offspring with each phenotype to find the ratio.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypic and phenotypic outcomes of a genetic cross. It organizes the possible combinations of alleles from each parent, allowing for a visual representation of inheritance patterns. In this case, it will help determine the ratios of offspring genotypes and phenotypes resulting from the cross between a heterozygous and a homozygous plant.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:37
Punnett Squares

Genotype and Phenotype

Genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, specifically the alleles it possesses for a particular trait. Phenotype, on the other hand, is the observable expression of that genotype, influenced by both genetic and environmental factors. Understanding the difference is crucial for interpreting the results of the Punnett square in terms of both genetic ratios and physical traits.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:36
Genotype & Phenotype

Mendelian Inheritance

Mendelian inheritance is the set of principles that explain how traits are passed from parents to offspring through alleles. It includes concepts such as dominance, where one allele can mask the expression of another, and segregation, which states that allele pairs separate during gamete formation. This framework is essential for predicting the outcomes of genetic crosses, such as the one described in the question.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:27
Polygenic Inheritance
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Two pea plants heterozygous for the characters of pod color and pod shape are crossed. Draw a Punnett square to determine the phenotypic ratios of the offspring.

905
views
Textbook Question

A man with type A blood marries a woman with type B blood. Their child has type O blood. What are the genotypes of these three individuals? What genotypes, and in what frequencies, would you expect in future offspring from this marriage?

2546
views
Textbook Question

A man has six fingers on each hand and six toes on each foot. His wife and their daughter have the normal number of digits. Remember that extra digits is a dominant trait. What fraction of this couple's children would be expected to have extra digits?

3359
views
Textbook Question

Flower position, stem length, and seed shape are three characters that Mendel studied. Each is controlled by an independently assorting gene and has dominant and recessive expression as indicated in Table 14.1.



If a plant that is heterozygous for all three characters is allowed to self-fertilize, what proportion of the offspring would you expect to be each of the following? (Note: Use the rules of probability instead of a huge Punnett square.)

a. Homozygous for the three dominant traits

b. Homozygous for the three recessive traits

c. Heterozygous for all three characters

d. Homozygous for axial and tall, heterozygous for seed shape

2157
views
Textbook Question

Hemochromatosis is an inherited disease caused by a recessive allele. If a woman and her husband, who are both carriers, have three children, what is the probability of each of the following?

a. All three children are of normal phenotype

b. One or more of the three children have the disease

c. All three children have the disease

d. At least one child is phenotypically normal

1921
views
Textbook Question

The genotype of F1 individuals in a tetrahybrid cross is AaBbCcDd. Assuming independent assortment of these four genes, what are the probabilities that F2 offspring will have the following genotypes?

a. aabbccdd

b. AaBbCcDd

c. AABBCCDD

d. AaBBccDd

e. AaBBCCdd

4249
views