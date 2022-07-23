In a comparison of birds and mammals, the condition of having four limbs is
a. A shared ancestral character
b. A shared derived character
c. A character useful for distinguishing birds from mammals
d. An example of analogy rather than homology
To apply parsimony to constructing a phylogenetic tree
a. Choose the tree that assumes all evolutionary changes are equally probable
b. Choose the tree in which the branch points are based on as many shared derived characters as possible
c. Choose the tree that represents the fewest evolutionary changes, in either DNA sequences or morphology
d. Choose the tree with the fewest branch points
Three living species, X, Y, and Z, share a common ancestor, T, as do extinct species U and V. A grouping that consists of species T, X, Y, and Z (but not U or V) makes up
a. A monophyletic taxon
b. An ingroup, with species U as the outgroup
c. A paraphyletic group
d. A polyphyletic group
Based on the tree below, which statement is not correct? <IMAGE>
a. Goats and humans form a sister group
b. Salamanders are a sister group to the group containing lizards, goats, and humans
c. Salamanders are as closely related to goats as to humans
d. Lizards are more closely related to salamanders than to humans
If you were using cladistics to build a phylogenetic tree of cats, which of the following would be the best outgroup?
a. Wolf
b. Domestic cat
c. Lion
d. Leopard