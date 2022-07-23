Skip to main content
Ch. 26 - Phylogeny and the Tree of Life
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry11th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9789357423311Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 26, Problem 3

Which similarly inclusive taxon is represented as descending from the same common ancestor as Canidae?
<IMAGE>
a. Felidae
b. Mustelidae
c. Carnivora
d. Lutra

Step 1: Understand the question. The problem asks which taxon descends from the same common ancestor as Canidae. Canidae is a family within the order Carnivora, which includes animals like dogs, wolves, and foxes.
Step 2: Recall the hierarchical classification system in biology. Taxa such as families, orders, and tribes are part of this system. Canidae belongs to the order Carnivora, which is a broader taxon encompassing multiple families.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided. Felidae (cats), Mustelidae (weasels), and Lutra (a genus within Mustelidae) are families or genera within Carnivora. Carnivora itself is the order that includes all these families.
Step 4: Determine the similarly inclusive taxon. Since Canidae is a family, the similarly inclusive taxon descending from the same common ancestor would also be a family within Carnivora, such as Felidae or Mustelidae.
Step 5: Conclude that Carnivora is the most inclusive taxon that encompasses Canidae and other families like Felidae and Mustelidae, all descending from the same common ancestor.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taxonomy

Taxonomy is the science of classifying organisms into hierarchical categories based on shared characteristics. These categories range from broad groups like domains and kingdoms to more specific ones like families and species. Understanding taxonomy is crucial for identifying the relationships between different organisms, as it helps in tracing their evolutionary lineage and common ancestry.
Phylogenetic Tree

A phylogenetic tree is a diagram that represents the evolutionary relationships among various biological species based on similarities and differences in their physical or genetic characteristics. Each branch point, or node, represents a common ancestor, and the length of the branches can indicate the passage of time or genetic change. This tool is essential for visualizing how species are related through evolution.
Common Ancestor

A common ancestor in evolutionary biology refers to an ancestral species from which two or more descendant species evolved. Identifying a common ancestor helps in understanding the evolutionary history and relationships between species. In a phylogenetic tree, the common ancestor is typically represented at a node where branches diverge, indicating the point of evolutionary divergence.
