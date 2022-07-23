Based on the phylogenetic tree in Figure 28.2, which of the following statements is correct?

a. The most recent common ancestor of Excavata is older than that of SAR.

b. The most recent common ancestor of SAR is older than that of Unikonta.

c. The most basal (first to diverge) eukaryotic supergroup cannot be determined.

d. Excavata is the most basal eukaryotic supergroup.