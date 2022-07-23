Skip to main content
Ch. 28 - Protists
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry11th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9789357423311
Ch. 28 - ProtistsProblem 4
Chapter 28, Problem 4

According to the phylogeny, which protists are in the same eukaryotic supergroup as plants?
a. Green algae
b. Dinoflagellates
c. Red algae
d. Both A and C

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of eukaryotic supergroups: Eukaryotic organisms are classified into several supergroups based on genetic and morphological characteristics. Plants belong to the supergroup called Archaeplastida.
Identify the protists that belong to the Archaeplastida supergroup: Green algae and red algae are both part of the Archaeplastida supergroup, which includes plants.
Examine the options provided in the problem: The options are green algae (a), dinoflagellates (b), red algae (c), and both A and C (d).
Determine which options belong to the same supergroup as plants: Since both green algae and red algae are part of the Archaeplastida supergroup, they are in the same supergroup as plants.
Select the correct answer based on the analysis: The correct answer is option d, both A and C, as both green algae and red algae are in the same eukaryotic supergroup as plants.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Eukaryotic Supergroups

Eukaryotic supergroups are large clades that categorize eukaryotic organisms based on genetic and evolutionary relationships. These groups help in understanding the diversity and evolutionary history of eukaryotes, including plants, animals, fungi, and protists. Identifying which organisms belong to the same supergroup can reveal shared characteristics and ancestral traits.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:01
Overview of the Four Supergroups of Eukaryotes

Protists

Protists are a diverse group of eukaryotic microorganisms that are not classified as plants, animals, or fungi. They include various types of algae, protozoa, and slime molds. Understanding protists is crucial for studying evolutionary biology, as they often share characteristics with other eukaryotic groups and can provide insights into the evolution of complex life forms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:23
What is a Protist?

Green and Red Algae

Green and red algae are types of protists that belong to the Archaeplastida supergroup, which also includes land plants. Green algae are closely related to plants and share many characteristics, such as chlorophyll types and photosynthetic processes. Red algae are distinct but still part of the same supergroup, highlighting the evolutionary link between these protists and plants.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:37
Secondary Endosymbiosis Led to Several Eukaryotic Lineages
